Lester Holt to anchor last ‘NBC Nightly News’ tonight before stepping down

Earlier this year, we told you about Lester Holt’s announcement that he’s stepping down as the anchor of “NBC Nightly News.”

Holt will anchor his final broadcast of the program tonight at 6:30 p.m. EDT. You can watch it LIVE on Channel 11.

NBC News reports that Holt will continue at the network with a full-time role at “Dateline,” which he has also anchored for 15 years.

Tom Llamas will take over as anchor and managing editor of “NBC Nightly News” after Holt steps down. Llamas is currently a senior national correspondent and anchor of “Top Story with Tom Llamas” on NBC’s streaming platform, which he will continue each weeknight.

