Tom Llamas will replace Lester Holt as anchor of ‘NBC Nightly News’

Tom Llamas will take over as anchor and managing editor of “NBC Nightly News” after Lester Holt steps down, according to NBC News.

Llamas is currently a senior national correspondent and anchor of “Top Story with Tom Llamas,” an evening newscast on NBC’s streaming platform. He will continue his role on the show each weeknight.

Llamas said anchoring “Nightly News” is a “profound honor and one that carries tremendous responsibility.”

Holt announced last week that he’s stepping down as the anchor of “Nightly News” at the beginning of the summer. He will continue at the network with a full-time role at “Dateline”, which he has also anchored for 15 years.

