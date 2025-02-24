Lester Holt to step down as ‘NBC Nightly News’ anchor after a decade

Lester Holt announced Monday that he’s stepping down as the anchor of “NBC Nightly News” at the beginning of the summer.

“A smile comes to my face when I think that with Nightly News, and Dateline, I have now anchored two of the most successful and iconic television news programs in broadcast history,” Holt wrote in a note Monday to “Nightly” and “Dateline” staffers. “As a 20-year-old radio reporter on the police beat chasing breaking news around San Francisco, I could never have imagined my career path would unfold in the way it has. What an amazing ride.”

NBC News reports that Holt will continue at the network with a full-time role at “Dateline”, which he has also anchored for 15 years.

It’s unknown right now who will replace Holt.

