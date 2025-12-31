Letter carrier robbed in Pittsburgh, officials say

PITTSBURGH — A letter carrier was robbed in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, officials say.

A United States Postal Inspection Service spokesperson confirms a letter carrier was robbed in the area of Climax Street and Beltzhoover Avenue.

No weapon was brandished during the robbery, the spokesperson says.

Postal inspectors responded to the scene, and an investigation is reportedly underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

