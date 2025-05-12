Leviathan Energy closure to cut 105 jobs in Pittsburgh region

About 105 employees of Leviathan Energy LP will lose their jobs in July in connection with the sale of assets of Olympus Energy.

The company will shut down operations, according to a WARN notice filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry. It has two offices, 501 Technology Dr., Suite 1200, in Canonsburg, and 2660 Monroeville Blvd. in Monroeville.

Leviathan Energy manages operations and other services for Olympus Energy Holdings via a master services agreement. Olympus Energy, one of the largest drillers in southwestern Pennsylvania, will be closing as well after the assets are acquired by EQT Corp. (NYSE: EQT) in a $1.8 billion deal that was announced in April.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group