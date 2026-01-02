Liberty Avenue to close in Strip District during excavation work, Pittsburgh Water says

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Water crews will soon be working in the South Side, requiring a road closure.

Starting at midnight on Monday, three of the four lanes of Liberty Avenue will be closed as Pittsburgh Water crews perform excavations for a valve replacement. Temporary waterstops will be installed to ensure continuous service.

Work will be round-the-clock and is expected to last about seven days, depending on field and weather conditions, Pittsburgh Water says.

Once work is complete, the site will be temporarily restored, with full access in both directions returning in the spring.

In the meantime, Liberty Avenue eastbound will be detoured using 25th Street, Smallman Street and 30th Street.

Liberty Avenue detour route

