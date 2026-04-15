Liberty Tunnel inbound closures begin overnight Wednesday for roof replacement project

PITTSBURGH — The inbound Liberty Tunnel in Pittsburgh will be closed overnight starting Wednesday for a roof replacement project.

The inbound side will be closed to traffic from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

PennDOT released the following detour:

Posted Inbound (northbound) Detour

Take Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) northbound

Take the left exit to I-376 West/US 19 South toward Carnegie/Airport/West End

Take Exit 69A toward US 19 South/Banksville Road

Keep left (towards South Truck 19/51) and loop back to I-376 eastbound toward Fort Pitt Tunnel

Follow eastbound I-376 through Fort Pitt Tunnel and across the Fort Pitt Bridge

For access to I-279 destinations, follow I-279 signage; all other destinations take exit toward I-376 East/Monroeville

Take the left-hand exit to Grant Street (Exit 71A)

Turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies

End detour

The Liberty Tunnel Portal roof replacement is part of a $3.47 million project that is expected to be completed in late 2026. Overnight closures will occur during the project, but will not occur in both directions simultaneously.

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