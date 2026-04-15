Liberty Tunnel inbound closures begin overnight Wednesday for roof replacement project

PITTSBURGH — The inbound Liberty Tunnel in Pittsburgh will be closed overnight starting Wednesday for a roof replacement project.
The inbound side will be closed to traffic from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
PennDOT released the following detour:
- Posted Inbound (northbound) Detour
- Take Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) northbound
- Take the left exit to I-376 West/US 19 South toward Carnegie/Airport/West End
- Take Exit 69A toward US 19 South/Banksville Road
- Keep left (towards South Truck 19/51) and loop back to I-376 eastbound toward Fort Pitt Tunnel
- Follow eastbound I-376 through Fort Pitt Tunnel and across the Fort Pitt Bridge
- For access to I-279 destinations, follow I-279 signage; all other destinations take exit toward I-376 East/Monroeville
- Take the left-hand exit to Grant Street (Exit 71A)
- Turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies
- End detour
The Liberty Tunnel Portal roof replacement is part of a $3.47 million project that is expected to be completed in late 2026. Overnight closures will occur during the project, but will not occur in both directions simultaneously.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group