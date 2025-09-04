Liberty Tunnels Ventilation System now recognized as a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark

PITTSBURGH — The Liberty Tunnels Ventilation System in Pittsburgh has been recognized as a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark by the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll, along with regional and transportation-industry leaders, attended a dedication ceremony on Thursday to unveil a plaque at the Liberty Tunnels Fan House, marking the system’s historic status.

“I am excited to be part of acknowledging this historic landmark site today,” said Carroll. “The department has come a long way from the early ventilation systems, and I thank the ASCE Pittsburgh Chapter for recognizing this system’s advanced engineering nationally.”

The Liberty Tunnels, which opened in January 1924, were the first automobile-only tunnels with this specific design in the United States. At over a mile in length, they were the longest auto tunnel upon opening.

The design of the tunnels required innovative public safety systems, including cross-passages and a ventilation system, due to the length and the unknown health impacts of vehicle emissions at the time.

Civil engineer Almos D. Neeld led the tunnel design engineers in collaboration with the U.S. Bureau of Mines research lab in Pittsburgh to develop the ventilation system.

The ASCE Pittsburgh Section pursued the historic landmark designation to recognize the 100th anniversary of the Liberty Tunnels and their significance to the region.

PennDOT’s Bridgeville-based District 11 maintains four tunnels in the City of Pittsburgh and Stowe Township, with 76 employees conducting around-the-clock operations for the 226,000 vehicles using these tunnels daily.

