Light of Life packages nearly 2,800 Thanksgiving meals for families in need

PITTSBURGH — More than 100 volunteers gathered this week to package nearly 2,800 Thanksgiving meals for families in need, as Light of Life Rescue Mission prepares to serve a record number of people this holiday season.

Organizers say this year’s distribution will reach roughly 22,000 people — an increase from last year.

“Each year has been incrementally getting more usually it’s one or 200 but this time we’re doing a 500 jump we just started seeing more demand,” said Light of Life Executive Director Jerral Gilliam.

The organization attributes the growing need in part to lingering effects of the federal government shutdown and the pause of SNAP benefits.

“There has been some improvement, but the rollout has been kind of chaotic,” said Gilliam. “Some people received their full benefits, others got partial benefits, and some still had none. They’re still trying to work through the backlog.”

Volunteers say they are more eager than ever to jump in to help.

“It’s like my favorite event of the year,” said volunteer Shannon Arnold, volunteering on behalf of FedEx. “It totally motivates me because it’s a true, direct way to give back to the communities that we live in,” she said.

Light of Life Rescue Mission says back in 2011, they packed 76 boxes.

