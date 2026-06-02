2 apartments damaged when vehicle crashes into building

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — An apartment building in Allegheny County was damaged when a vehicle crashed into it on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place after 2 p.m. at Penn Park Apartments in Turtle Creek. The vehicle went through a fence and hit the corner of the building.

Property managers tell Channel 11 in a statement that no one was hurt, but two apartments were damaged.

One woman who lives in one of the damaged units says she was knocked back while trying to hang curtains.

“I didn’t know what was going on,” Michelle Williams said. “But I heard skrrrrtt and then boom. And all I know is my wall and all of my stuff was moved.”

A witness told Channel 11 that the driver and passenger stayed on scene and didn’t appear injured.

The two damaged apartments are structurally sound but need minor repairs, so the residents are being temporarily moved to a hotel. It’s expected they can return home within days.

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