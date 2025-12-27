Light rain, snow showers to stop by Saturday afternoon; brief warmup starts Sunday

PITTSBURGH — It’s colder this morning, but closer to average, as temperatures will stay in the 30s most of the day. Any morning drizzle or light snow showers will shut off by the afternoon as high pressure builds.

After a cool start on Sunday, temperatures will soar into the 50s by the afternoon as a warm front lifts through the area. Ahead of the front, showers can be expected from mid to late morning before a lot of dry time for the second half of the day.

Temperatures may continue climbing Sunday night ahead of a powerful cold front. It’s possible that some areas are near 60 degrees very early Monday morning before the front swings through and brings a period of heavy rain and very strong wind gusts.

Temperatures will drop throughout Monday with wind chills tanking into the teens and single digits by the evening. Snow showers will be around late Monday into parts of Tuesday, thanks to lake-effect. Chilly air will dominate the forecast going into the new year, with increasing chances for snow on New Year’s Day.

