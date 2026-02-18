Light scattered showers continued through Wednesday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It’s cloudy, mild and breezy with above-average temperatures that will reach the upper 50s.

There will be scattered light rain showers in spots through the early afternoon. Wind gusts could reach up to 25-30 mph. Thunder can’t be ruled out for areas mainly north of Pittsburgh.

It will still be warm on Thursday, with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, near 60 degrees. Rain showers return to the forecast around bedtime Thursday evening, and steadier rain is expected along with the chance for thunder. Rain lingers into early Friday morning before ending during the morning commute. Expect it to be breezy into Friday with gusts between 25 and 30 mph.

Cooler air will follow for the weekend ahead, with the chance of snow showers Sunday into Monday.

