Light snow showers continue Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Off and snow showers continue through Tuesday, so watch for slick spots on untreated surfaces.

Snow will be very light for most areas, with a coating of up to around an inch expected, and higher amounts south of I-70 and in the higher elevations. Snow could be falling during the evening commute, so you may need to allow some extra time.

Temperatures will not be as cold as they have been with highs in the 20s to near 30 degrees by the end of the week, but unfortunately, the warmup will not last.

Another Arctic blast blows in Friday, bringing accumulating snow during the day and temperatures falling back into the teens by the weekend.

