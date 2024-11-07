Local

Light Up Night 2024: Grammy-nominated rock band The Fray to headline festivities

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

The 2023 Chrysalis Butterfly Ball LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: The Fray performs onstage during the 2023 Chrysalis Butterfly Ball at Petersen Automotive Museum on September 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball) (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butte)

PITTSBURGH — This Highmark Light Up Night, you’ll be hearing those sleigh bells jingling and The Fray performing on the main stage.

The band was announced as the 63rd annual holiday celebration’s 2024 headliner at a press conference Thursday.

The Fray is known for hits like “Over My Head (Cable Car)” and “How to Save a Life.”

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said a light show decorating Pittsburgh’s iconic Three Sisters Bridges will return to this year’s festivities.

Light Up Night starts with a Holiday Grand Opening on Nov. 22. Festivities will also be held on Nov. 23, including The Fray’s performance.

