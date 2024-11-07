Light Up Night 2024: Grammy-nominated rock band The Fray to headline festivities

PITTSBURGH — This Highmark Light Up Night, you’ll be hearing those sleigh bells jingling and The Fray performing on the main stage.

The band was announced as the 63rd annual holiday celebration’s 2024 headliner at a press conference Thursday.

The Fray is known for hits like “Over My Head (Cable Car)” and “How to Save a Life.”

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said a light show decorating Pittsburgh’s iconic Three Sisters Bridges will return to this year’s festivities.

PHOTOS: Light Up Night 2023 brings thousands of people to Pittsburgh to kick off holiday celebrations

Light Up Night starts with a Holiday Grand Opening on Nov. 22. Festivities will also be held on Nov. 23, including The Fray’s performance.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group