Lightning hits house, causes fire in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Firefighters had to put out flames caused by lightning in Fayette County on Saturday.

Fayette County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to 70 Kensington Street in Uniontown at 2:45 p.m.

Investigators say lightning had struck a house and caused a fire.

Most of the damage appeared to be contained on the roof.

Firefighters were still at the scene over two hours after they were first dispatched and smoke was still visible.

No one was injured.

