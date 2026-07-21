Ligonier Beach Park closed after reports of safety hazards found on property

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ligonier Beach Park is closed after officials reported finding safety hazards on the property.

Supervisors voted to close public access to the property on Route 30 because of exposed pipes and steel rebar in the area.

The township bought the former Ligonier Beach property back in 2018 and volunteers worked to clean up flood damage.

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This comes just months after Ligonier Beach Park reopened following those efforts.

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“We’ve gotten a lot of volunteer effort down there free of charge, which is great for us to help clean up the park, and they were making progress, so they were a little disappointed that is seems to be moving backward,” Township Manager Michael Strelic said.

Leaders say it’s unclear when the park will reopen; the township’s insurance company will be conducting a safety review next month.

“Our safety consultant from our insurance company is coming down Aug. 15, and it will be determined by what he identifies and how costly and time-consuming it is to remediate what he identifies,” Strelic said.

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