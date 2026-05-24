Ligonier Country Market opens 2026 season in new location

LATROBE — The Ligonier Country Market has officially started a new chapter.

Founded in 1975, the Ligonier Country Market has been operating for more than 50 years, connecting local farmers, bakers, chefs, artists and makers with residents and visitors.

On Saturday, the market celebrated the first day of its 50th season, and the first day in its new location.

The Market now takes place in Downtown Latrobe, along Ligonier Street. The move comes after the Market lost its former home on the Loyalhanna Watershed Association property.

"We are very fortunate that the city of Latrobe reached out to us and wanted to bring our market to here on Ligonier Street and help their town and bring in customers," Kelly Svesnik.

Officials previously said the move increases visibility, improves accessibility and creates a welcoming atmosphere that aligns with the Market’s mission of bringing people together.

The Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon through Sept. 6.

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