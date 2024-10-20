Ligonier Witches celebrate their 8th Annual Bike Brigade

LIGONIER, Pa. - The Ligonier Witches celebrated their most magical event of the year on Sunday.

The 8th Annual Bike Brigade is for witches and warlocks to join forces to make a difference in their communities.

The event is not only just about fun, it is about raising money for charities. This year the bike brigade raised money for Helping Hearts, Healing Tales, Beth Luther’s Homeless Pet Fund, and other local animal rescues.

There is a bus shuttle available for guests and there will be raffles and prizes to win.

To learn more about the Ligonier Witches Bike Brigade, you can follow them on Facebook .

