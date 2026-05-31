‘Li’l Bridgey 5K’ in Brighton Heights celebrates new bridge, community ties

PITTSBURGH — A first-of-its-kind 5K in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood celebrated a new bridge and the community at large.

The “Li’l Bridgey 5K” made its way across the Davis Avenue pedestrian bridge and into Riverview Park on Saturday morning.

Completed in June 2025, the pedestrian bridge replaced the old Davis Avenue Bridge, which was demolished in 2009 due to structural concerns.

The original bridge stood for more than a century.

Organizers said Saturday’s sold-out event demonstrates how much the community loves coming together for each other.

“We are just so happy we’re finally able to do something like this,” organizer Ben Cole said. “We had record registration for this. We’ve had so many people come out that have wanted to help us. And it’s really nice to see the community come together on such a wonderful day.”

Runners were rewarded with painted rocks, hearkening back to the neighborhood scavenger hunts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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