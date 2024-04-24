Local

Lincoln Avenue in Bellevue named as top 10 charming main street in USA Today list

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

BELLEVUE, Pa. — A main street in a western Pennsylvania community has been named as one of the most charming in a USA Today list.

Bellevue’s Lincoln Avenue is number six in USA Today’s list of the top 10 most charming main streets.

Bellevue was recognized for its shady, tree-lined sidewalks and colorful storefronts that ooze charm. It’s also part of the town’s original layout, so there are several historic buildings and landmarks.

All of the main streets featured in this list were nominated by an expert panel and voted as a winner by USA Today readers.

