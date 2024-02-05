Lindsay Theater kicks off ‘Emerging Filmmakers’ series with showing of Pittsburgh-based documentary

PITTSBURGH — The Lindsay Theater in Sewickley kicked off its “Emerging Filmmakers” series.

The theater held its premiere of “Hive” a film about a Pittsburgh beekeeper.

Everyone who took part in the mini-documentary is from the Pittsburgh area. Ryan Matthew Rust, a Moon Township resident, directed the film.

“The Lindsay is thrilled to support the film industry through the Emerging Filmmakers Showcase for its third year, working with local filmmakers to provide a big-screen opportunity for both artists and the public,” says Carolina Pais-Barreto Thor, the Theater’s CEO. “As gardeners and farmers know, it’s the time of year to start planning, so we hope this locally-set film about a Pittsburgher following his passion into beekeeping inspires others.”

The 2 p.m. screening was sold out.

