Line painting to take place in Allegheny, Beaver counties

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
PENNSYLVANIA — PennDOT will be conducting line painting operations in Allegheny and Beaver counties Thursday.

Lines will be repainted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The lines on the following roadways in Allegheny County will be repainted:

  • Route 4018 Scott Avenue/Clare Street/Sutter Road in Ross and Shaler townships
  • Route 4031 Babcock Boulevard in McCandless Township
  • Route 4053 Richard Road in McCandless Township
  • Route 4060 Kleber Road/Butler Plank Road in Shaler Township
  • Route 4062 Glenshaw Avenue in Shaler Township
  • Route 19 in Ross and McCandless townships, if schedule allows

The lines on the following roadways in Beaver County will be repainted:

  • Route 18 Rochester Monaca Bridge in Rochester and Monaca boroughs
  • Route 51 East Rochester Monaca Bridge in East Rochester and Monaca boroughs
  • Route 68 in Beaver Borough and Vanport Township

PennDOT said the company isn’t responsible for paint getting on vehicles.

