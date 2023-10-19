Line painting to take place in Allegheny, Beaver counties

PENNSYLVANIA — PennDOT will be conducting line painting operations in Allegheny and Beaver counties Thursday.

Lines will be repainted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The lines on the following roadways in Allegheny County will be repainted:

Route 4018 Scott Avenue/Clare Street/Sutter Road in Ross and Shaler townships

Route 4031 Babcock Boulevard in McCandless Township

Route 4053 Richard Road in McCandless Township

Route 4060 Kleber Road/Butler Plank Road in Shaler Township

Route 4062 Glenshaw Avenue in Shaler Township

Route 19 in Ross and McCandless townships, if schedule allows

The lines on the following roadways in Beaver County will be repainted:

Route 18 Rochester Monaca Bridge in Rochester and Monaca boroughs

Route 51 East Rochester Monaca Bridge in East Rochester and Monaca boroughs

Route 68 in Beaver Borough and Vanport Township

PennDOT said the company isn’t responsible for paint getting on vehicles.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group