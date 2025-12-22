Links Brewing Co. opens tap room in Carnegie

CARNEGIE, Pa. — Golf-themed beer maker Links Brewing Co. will now offer a taproom at its Carnegie production facility.

Links Brewing first began brewing beer in 2017 and has grown to brew beers for several local country clubs, including the Chartiers Country Club, the Oakmont Country Club and the Allegheny Country Club, as well as local eateries. In recent years the brewery has increased its production output — in 2022 it produces 239 31 gallon barrels of beer, less than half of the 547 barrels produced in 2024. Earlier this year, Links Brewing expanded its production capabilities even further, moving from a smaller North Shore facility to a 5,000 square-foot facility in Carnegie at 600 Logan Street.

While its beers have long been on tap in clubhouses and bars, the brewery has never offered a taproom — until now. The brewery taproom is now open at the Carnegie facility and will be open every Thursday in the month of January beginning at 4 p.m. The taproom had a grand opening event on Thursday, Dec. 18.

