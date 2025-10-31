List of Washington County resources shared to help residents during government shutdowns, SNAP pause

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Officials in Washington County are sharing a list of resources to help residents during the government shutdown.

Washington County Commissioner Larry Maggi released the list to help people find assistance amid the ongoing state and federal budget impasses and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program disruption.

“This list will offer guidance and resources for those who are facing food insecurities,” he said. “In addition, I hope those who can will use this list to find ways to volunteer or send donations to the local organizations that are working hard to meet this ever-growing need.”

The Greater Washington County Food Bank reports that more than 18,820 people in Washington County are experiencing food insecurity. Of those, 20% are children, 30% are seniors and 38% may not qualify for traditional food pantries.

“These numbers will likely increase, which means we are going to have to work together to make sure no one goes hungry during these trying times,” Maggi said.

Anyone with questions is told to call Washington County Human Services’ Help Line at 724-228-1234.

You can find the list of resources below:

