Lit fireworks, rocks thrown at police during South Side Fourth of July chaos

PITTSBURGH — It’s just before 2 a.m. on East Carson Street, July 5. There are nearly 1,000 people in the street and on the sidewalks, and then the crowd begins to scatter. That’s when you hear a loud boom and see fireworks go off near a crowd of people.

Video from a different angle also shows fireworks going off right in front of a car.

Bob Charland represents the South Side.

“At 2 a.m., you can really see the night spiral out of control.”

Police move in and form a line to disperse the crowds. Three officers were injured after lit fireworks and rocks were thrown at them.

“Being with the officers last weekend, when I was out with them, our officers show unbelievable restraint,” Charland says. “To see them be treated that way is inexcusable.”

Delricco White and Kyliek McCracken were arrested and charged with several crimes, including the propulsion of missiles. Police say White threw lit fireworks at the officers and McCracken ran off with White.

Ronald Pelton was charged with firing a gun. Court paperwork says police heard 12 shots, he was so drunk he could barely stand, and his gun was empty.

In the middle of all of it was a father and his kids towing a boat. His friend tells Channel 11 it was traumatizing.

“Fireworks are going off he said, one of them at the back of the boat, I think it burnt up the cover, a little bit, or one of the seats,” Joe Pryor said.

Councilperson Charland says to tackle the chaos they need to improve the local economy by filling vacancies and help.

“We do need additional help from county resources and state resources to come down here,” Charland added.

Charland is working with the South Side Community Action Network and Pittsburgh Police to come up with new solutions that will be presented later this week or early next week.

“Clearly, what’s going on here is unacceptable to the residents,” Don Berman with the South Side Community Action Network says. “Action needs to be taken. We’re meeting with public safety…If people come down and throw fireworks at police, no, you’re not welcome."

