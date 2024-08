PITTSBURGH — Little Italy Days in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield kicks off this week.

The 23rd annual festival along Liberty Avenue starts Thursday and runs until Sunday.

The free, four-day event will be filled with food, games, crafts and live entertainment with over 30 acts on three stages.

