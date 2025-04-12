Cool, cloudy Saturday comes with spotty shower chances in morning

PITTSBURGH — Wash, rinse, repeat...

Another gloomy day ahead, with a few spotty showers this morning. It is cold enough that a few flakes could mix in, but precipitation amounts will be negligible. Most of the afternoon should be dry but still cloudy, with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Those heading to Kennywood’s opening day should be mainly dry but still need a jacket.

We should start to clear out a bit tonight, which will allow more widespread low 30s Sunday morning. It will feel more seasonable tomorrow as highs push close to 60 degrees. Enjoy it because more active weather is ahead on Monday when a cold front approaches. Scattered strong storms are expected to develop by late afternoon/evening, with damaging winds and as hail the primary threat.

Behind the front, it turns much colder Tuesday and very windy as gusts may exceed 40 mph.

