Live updates: Local impacts of major Microsoft outage impacting flights, businesses

PITTSBURGH — A massive computer outage has brought the world to a standstill and is impacting businesses across the Pittsburgh area.

An update at Crowdstrike is being blamed for a worldwide Windows outage that grounded flights and impacted global business.

CrowdStrike is a global cybersecurity firm and one of its clients is Microsoft Windows. Its CEO George Kurtz said that it was a “defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyber attack.” He added that the a fix as been deployed, but issues across the world continue.

Update 11:10 a.m.:

The Pennsylvania lottery told Channel 11 the outage has impacted their connection to some servers but connection has since been restored.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and thank players for their patience,” they said in a statement to Channel 11.

Update 10:56 a.m.:

PennDOT said that many of its services are unavailable, including Driver License Centers and their customer call center.

We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to resolve all issues as quickly as possible. We will post updates as they become available. (3/3) — PA Department of Transportation (@PennDOTNews) July 19, 2024

Update 10:54 a.m.

FedEx said it has had “substantial disruptions” and that there could be delays for packages that were scheduled to be delivered on Friday, NBC News reported.

The company said customers should check the service alerts page for updates and track shipments on fedex.com.

UPS has a similar message that while the “network is operating and delivering in all areas, there is a potential for delivery delays due to a global technology outage.” The company said its Service Guarantee does not apply today due to the outage.

No alert has been posted for the USPS, but you can keep track of any issues here.

Update 10:40 a.m.

All Allegheny County pools will be cash only until further notice due to the outage.

Due to the IT outage, all county pools will be cash only until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 19, 2024

Update: 10:10 a.m.:

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services website is currently down due to the outage.

Due to the widespread Microsoft outage, the DHS website is not currently accessible. Please know we are aware of this outage and will continue to post updates on the status of our website. — Allegheny County DHS (@ACDHS) July 19, 2024

Update 10:10 a.m.:

Due to the outage, the zoo said they will be operating on cash only today.

Update sent around 7:49 a.m.:

A spokesperson for UPMC told Channel 11 that patient care has not been affected. They sent the following statement:

“UPMC has been impacted by the worldwide CrowdStrike cybersecurity outage affecting fewer than 10% of our Microsoft Windows-based devices at some of our facilities. UPMC’s IT team intervened early to mitigate the problem and is restoring servers and PCs.

“Patient care has not been affected and our facilities are operational. Our emergency departments are open and appointments and procedures will proceed as scheduled.

Update 6:41 a.m.:

Both North and South Park Golf Courses will be cash only until further notice due to the outage.

Both North and South Park Golf Courses will be cash only until further notice due to an internet outage. We apologize for any inconvenience. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 19, 2024

Update sent around 5:30 a.m.:

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh International Airport said that airport systems have not been impacted and you can get through security, but to check with your airline about flight status before you head to the airport. Multiple flights already have been daleyd or canceled due to the outage.

