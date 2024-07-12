Local

People rescued from scaffolding stuck on side of Downtown Pittsburgh skyscraper

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Rescue incident underway for people stuck on scaffolding in Downtown Pittsburgh

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — People were rescued from the side of a skyscraper in Downtown Pittsburgh Friday.

Rescue crews are in the 500 block of Ross Street.

Our crew at the scene saw people stuck on scaffolding on the BNY Mellon Building. They were brought up to the top of the building and rescued.

Ross Street is currently shut down between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue.

