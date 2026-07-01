Live updates: Penguins free agency moves

PITTSBURGH — Free agency frenzy has begun for the NHL.

The Penguins, who made two trades in recent days and got six prospects during the NHL Draft, have several roster needs coming into free agency.

Per our partners at com, the roster is currently unbalanced -- particularly on defense.

Money is not an issue, since the Pens have nearly $36 million in salary cap space.

Channel 11 is keeping track of all the Penguins’ free agency moves. Check back for updates below.

UPDATE 2:15 P.M.

Per NHL insiders, three players are moving on from Pittsburgh. Defenseman Connor Clifton is going to the Bruins, center Noel Accari is going to the Flyers and goalie Stuart Skinner is heading to the Jets.

UPDATE 1:15 P.M.

The Penguins made two quick moves after the free agency window opened, making deals with right-handed defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (per Christ Johnston) and left-handed defenseman Declan Carlile (per Elliotte Friedman)

Penguins Now called the Carlile signing, a 2-year, $3 million contract, a “great get,” describing him as a tough and aggressive defenseman who keeps tight gaps.

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