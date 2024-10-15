Loaded gun found in man’s carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A loaded gun was found in a man’s carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport Monday.

Transportation Security Administration officers found the gun, a .38 caliber firearm, at the main security checkpoint. The line was stopped until police came to confiscate the gun, which belonged to a man from Washington, Pa.

“Responsible owners of a firearm always know where their gun is and they know not to bring it to an airport checkpoint,” said Donald Weston, TSA’s Acting Federal Security Director for the airport. “If you must travel with your firearm, the proper way to do it is to make sure it’s unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case and taken to the airline check-in counter. The airline will ensure it is transported in the belly of the aircraft.” TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Civil penalties for bringing a weapon into a checkpoint can reach up to $15,000, depending on the specific weapon and the circumstances.

