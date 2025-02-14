Loaded handgun intercepted from woman at Pittsburgh International Airport

A woman tried to go through a TSA checkpoint with a loaded handgun at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

The pink .380 caliber gun had six bullets loaded into it and was seized on Wednesday.

This was the fourth firearm officers have detected so far this year.

“This is an instance in which the traveler told us that she typically has the firearm with her on any given day and that she forgot to remove it from her carry-on before heading to the airport,” explained Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Pennsylvania. “If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times. That’s an important part of being a responsible gun owner. Now this individual faces a stiff federal financial penalty.”

Anyone who brings a gun to an airport checkpoint could have to pay a fine of up to $15,000.

