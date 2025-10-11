Local air conditioning company helps Ross Township resident get brand-new unit

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local air conditioning company helped a Ross township resident get a brand-new unit.

Ross Township police responded to a call for a paraplegic resident whose air conditioner stopped working.

They connected the resident with White Heating, which not only helped fix the old air conditioner but also helped them get nominated for a brand-new unit.

White Heating was there to help install the brand-new unit.

