PITTSBURGH — A new animal rescue that cares for pets while their owners are in crisis is seeking foster homes.

Harmony Dog Rescue cares for pets with the goal of reuniting them with their owners.

The rescue partners with homeless shelters and social workers to help the owners.

If you are interested in becoming a foster, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group