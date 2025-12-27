Local artist, 90, paints portraits of her caregivers to thank them after major health challenge

PLUM, Pa. — A 90-year-old local artist used her skills to thank her caregivers after a major health challenge.

Eva Lu Damianos is a retired professional artist and a 1957 art graduate of the former Carnegie Institute of Technology. She’s resided at the Longwood at Oakmont senior living community in Plum since 2017.

After suffering a broken leg this summer, Damianos was put on a 10-week care regimen. She needed frequent help with moving from nurses, aides and therapists.

To show her appreciation for the team that helped her, Damianos painted 18 life-like, watercolor portraits of each of her caretakers.

“They all were unique in their personalities, but all equally encouraging,” Damianos told Channel 11. “Always saying, ‘You’re doing great, you’re doing everything just right.’ Very nice to hear when you think, ‘Will I ever be out of this wheelchair?’”

The portraits will be on display at Longwood through Sunday. After that, the team members will get to take their individual portraits home.

“It was just incredible,” certified nursing assistant Billy Maxin-Brenner said of the recognition. “You never think someone’s going to do something like that for you, and it was just wonderful to see not only myself but my coworkers captured... It’s just an honor. I was totally surprised and shocked.”

