Local artists recognized for contributions to Pittsburgh’s culture at annual award ceremony

PITTSBURGH — Local artists were honored at an award ceremony in Pittsburgh’s South Side on Saturday.

The Keepers of the Flame Award honors artists making significant contributions to the city’s culture. This year, eight artists were recognized.

The award used to be exclusively for seniors, but the Legacy Arts Project recently opened it to all ages.

“There are people of all ages who are dedicating their lives to bringing awareness through the arts — whether it’s beauty, whether it’s social activism, whether it’s social justice. But, really being able to showcase the fact that younger folks, as well as elders, have done to make an impact on the city,” said Erin Perry, executive director of the Legacy Arts Project.

All of the honorees were nominated by the community. The event also celebrated 20 years of the Legacy Arts Project.

