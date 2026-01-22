Local business owner’s death ruled homicide

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — The death of a local businessman has been ruled a homicide.

Donald Miller, 59, of Coraopolis, died back on March 12, 2025, after an incident on the 200 block of Broadstone Drive in Mars.

On Wednesday, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner released new information, saying that Miller died from complications caused by manual strangulation and deemed his manner of death a homicide.

According to his obituary, Miller spent 25 years as the president and owner of Miller Plastics in Washington County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group