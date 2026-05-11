Local business, police department give 100 bikes to families ahead of the summer

WEST VIEW, Pa. — A local business teamed up with the police to give bikes to the kids in their community.

The owners of Malick Brothers Roofing and Exteriors worked with the West View Police Department and companies from across the area to collect bikes to give away to families.

“We just wanted to give back to the community that gives to us,” Ryan Malick said.

The bikes were given out during an event outside the Malick Brothers business on Perry Highway. The event was pushed back a few hours because of rain, but the sun was shining when families began to arrive.

About 100 bikes to give to kids. Those bikes the result of donations and some purchases. The business and police shared ads to spread the word to get those donations.

Food was cooked for the people who attended and children were able to play games while enjoying their new bikes. The West View Police Department let the children check out a police vehicle, too.

West View Police Chief Matthew Holland said he has known the Malick brothers, Zach, Brandon and Ryan for years.

“I’ve got the opportunity to watch them grow up and turn into great young men,” Holland said.

Holland said the brothers have mentioned helping the police department with its annual toy drive in the future.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group