Local chairman, police department clerk accused of engaging in sexual acts on public sidewalk

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A public official and a police department clerk are accused of engaging in a sexual act on the sidewalk in Sewickley.

According to court records obtained by Channel 11, the incident began on December 28, around 7 p.m., outside Caliente Pizza in Sewickley on Beaver Street.

Police say a man and woman were engaged in a sexual act on the sidewalk near the business in plain view.

Court documents state two minors, ages 9 and 13, and their father, witnessed the alleged indecent act.

Surveillance video from a nearby camera helped officers confirm what happened.

The individuals identified in court records are 45-year-old Robert Huffmyer, chairman of the Ohio Township Board of Supervisors, and 53-year-old Jenna Ging, who is listed on the township website as a clerk for the police department.

Police say the surveillance video shows the pair going behind a black SUV parked near the sidewalk and engaging in the sexual act on the sidewalk.

According to court documents, after being noticed, the two left the area in the SUV.

Police later found them parked near the Sewickley police station about ten minutes away, where officers found the two engaged in the same act.

Reaction from people in Ohio Township ranged from shock to frustration.

One person told Channel 11, “They’re held to a higher standard than your normal person. They’re representing the community.”

The township website lists Huffmyer as married with three children.

He is also affiliated with a local union and serves as vice president and lieutenant with the Ohio Township Fire Department.

Several residents say they want accountability.

“You should just be fired,” one person said.

Both Huffmyer and Ging are charged with indecent exposure and open lewdness and are expected to appear before a judge on February 3.

Neither the police department nor the township board has responded to requests for comment.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group