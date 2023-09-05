Local college announces free tuition for eligible Pennsylvania students

As Geneva College celebrates its 175th anniversary, the Beaver County institution is launching the Geneva Tuition Promise.

The promise ensures that all eligible Pennsylvania students from families with income less than $70,000 annually will pay no undergraduate tuition, starting with the incoming class in the fall of 2024. To be eligible, a student must have a complete application for admissions by March 1, 2024, have official residency in Pennsylvania, and be eligible to receive any amount of Pell Grant.

“We know that college affordability is a primary concern for families today. We also know that Geneva has long been one of the most affordable options for Christian higher education. By launching the Geneva Tuition Promise we are doubling down on that legacy and are continuing to work towards making a rigorous Christian education accessible for all,” said Willem de Ruijter, vice president of Enrollment and Marketing, in a news release.

Geneva is also advancing affordability for students. Beginning in the fall of 2024, the highest achieving academic students can receive up to $20,000 annually, totaling $80,000 over four years, an aid increase of over 14% toward the completion of their degree.

