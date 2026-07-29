Local community group continues effort to reduce gun violence at latest meeting, calls for partners

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — A group of community leaders, educators and residents from across the Mon Valley came together to discuss ways to build a safer community.

The Greater Valley Coalition for Peace and Justice gathered at the Turtle Creek municipal building on Tuesday with the goal of coming up with ways to reduce violence in the Mon Valley community.

Representatives from Swissvale, Rankin, Braddock, North Braddock, East Pittsburgh, Turtle Creek, Wilkinsburg, McKeesport, Duquesne, Clairton and Homestead showed up to push for change.

“I have a student that is going to be blind the rest of his life to gun violence, but it makes me feel so good we are in this room – that we are looking at this seriously, and that we know we need to do something,” a participant said.

Organizers focused on sharing resources, giving community updates and presenting their latest ideas for promoting peace.

The coalition plans to have more meetings and expand partnerships throughout the region.

Earlier this year, the Allegheny County Police Department met with the group to offer some of their ideas and resources.

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