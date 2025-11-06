Local day care closes amid dispute over sale, allegation of abuse

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Parents are left scrambling after a day care suddenly shuts down.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Early Enrichment Childcare and Preschool in Scott Township is closed.

Channel 11 has learned it all has to do with a dispute over a sale and an abuse allegation.

“I was told as I was picking them up yesterday and now, they’re done. Today’s the last day,” Phillip Lyons said. He has a 4-year-old son at the daycare. “I don’t know why they so immediately had to shut down.”

“We are emailing, very frantically, other daycares. I’m looking for babysitters and panicking,” another parent named Jamie told us.

Channel 11 has learned the business was supposed to change hands on October 27th. A company called Eventus Education had bought it.

Channel 11’s Rich Pierce spoke to the CEO of the company. He said when his employees arrived on October 27th, they learned about alleged abuse that had either happened or been reported four days earlier.

It allegedly involved an employee who was still on payroll and supervising kids.

“Had we known about this allegation when it happened, we would not have entered into this purchase agreement,” CEO Jason Lody said.

That employee was sent home and has not returned.

Parents we spoke to had not heard that part of the story.

“I’m shocked. I did not know any of that,” a Jamie said.

Lody told Channel 11 his company is now trying to cancel the sale, but for now, they are tenants of an empty building. He also said the previous owners have decided not to keep the daycare open.

We did call a phone number we believe belongs to the people selling the business. No one answered.

“I don’t even have words for how disappointing that is,” Jamie said.

Channel 11 also called the daycare phone number. A woman answered and said no one there was authorized to speak with us.

“I kind of thought there might be something a little more unsavory, sinister behind there being a problem. I hope it’s not true,” Lyons said.

It’s unclear where the investigation into the abuse allegations stands. We reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies but have not heard back.

