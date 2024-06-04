Local educators head to the capitol to rally for early childhood education funding

Local teachers plan on asking state lawmakers for funding devoted to the early childhood workforce that they say is on the brink of collapse.

Early childhood educators say they are underpaid and undervalued. They say on average, they earn $29,000 a year, which they say is far below a wage that can cover the cost of living in any county of Pennsylvania.

Local educators from Shady Lane School, The Learning Loft, Children’s Ark and others will meet with Sen. Costa and Sen. Brewster to urge them and the governor to earmark funding directly devoted to early childhood workforce stabilization in the 2024-25 state budget.

A rally is then planned at 2 p.m. in the Main Capitol Rotunda.

