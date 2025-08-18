Local elementary school teacher had sex with teen in his classroom, court documents say

Court documents are revealing more about a local elementary school teacher and former volleyball coach charged with raping a teenager.

Channel 11 first told you about the slew of charges against Jared Lampus, a coach with the Pittsburgh Elite Volleyball Association who resigned at the end of July, on Friday.

Now, a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 11 states the victim, 16 years old at the time, told police that things started in 2023 when Lampus offered to give her private volleyball lessons.

She said over time, things escalated. The complaint states he would buy her coffee at Starbucks, texted her frequently and even gave her roses once. She also reportedly told police they performed sex acts in his vehicle, on student desks in his classroom at Freeport Elementary and at his home.

The complaint states that during one instance, the victim “was feeling that she should leave but was worried about her volleyball career.” It also alleges that Lampus, at times, paid her for sex acts and used handcuffs on her twice.

This reportedly went on until at least the summer of 2024.

Lampus currently faces a dozen charges, including rape, corruption of minors and trafficking.

Police are asking for anyone with similar allegations against Lampus to come forward.

