Local volleyball coach, elementary school teacher charged with rape, trafficking, assault

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local elementary school teacher who also coaches volleyball is facing a slew of charges, including rape, trafficking and sexual assault.

On Friday, Pennsylvania State Police said Jared Lampus, 50, of Sarver, was arrested in Buffalo Township, Butler County.

Lampus is a coach with the Pittsburgh Elite Volleyball Association and a Buffalo Elementary teacher, troopers said.

Police said Lampus had a sexual relationship with a victim from 2023 to 2025. The victim was 16 when the relationship began.

Troopers added that the relationship spanned multiple jurisdictions within Butler, Armstrong and Allegheny counties.

He is being held at the Butler County Jail.

Police are asking anyone with information on allegations against Lampus to contact them at 724-543-2011 and refer to PSP Incident # PA25-966621.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group