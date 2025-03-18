Local elementary students shave their heads to support nonprofit funding pediatric cancer research

GREEN TREE, Pa. — Going bald for a good cause — that was the aim for over two dozen people at Aiken Elementary in Green Tree on Monday.

Nearly 30 people, including students and staff, volunteered to shave their heads to benefit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a non-profit that raises funds to find cures for children with cancer.

Teachers say the kids look forward to it each year.

“They go out, door to door, they call all their friends and family and they get them to donate. It’s a fantastic job, the kids do great,” Bill Opperman said.

School officials say they passed their $10,000 fundraising goal this year. Over the past 15 years, the school has raised around $185,000.

