Local farmer relies on Pittsburgh’s Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper for accurate winter forecast

When it comes to predicting winter weather, some folks rely on backyard folklore, like checking the size of the brown rings on woolly bear caterpillars.

Others rely on the Farmer’s Almanac, a publication that predicts how harsh the upcoming winter will be.

As winter approaches, Butler County farmer Dick Wise, 94, relies on scientific forecasts and Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper to prepare for the season.

Cropper visited Wise, who has spent his life farming and observing weather patterns. Wise notes that summers are getting warmer, and winters have less snow than in the past.

“I think the sun is hotter,” Wise remarked, reflecting on the changes he has noticed over the years. “We haven’t been getting the snow like we used to.”

Despite the changes in weather patterns, Wise remains unfazed. He appreciates the accuracy of modern meteorological predictions, stating, “You have to admit, you don’t miss too much.”

Cropper highlighted that last winter’s forecast was nearly accurate, predicting 35 inches of snow with the actual total being 34 inches. This winter is expected to bring similar conditions, influenced by La Niña, with more rain and ice.

