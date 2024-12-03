Local fire chief suspended; allegations not criminal in nature

CONWAY, Pa. — The Conway Volunteer Fire Chief is suspended, but will be returning to the job in 30 days.

The allegations against him were handed over to the Beaver Regional Police Department. After consulting with the District Attorney, it was determined that nothing was criminal in nature.

Fire Chief, Daniel Byrne says there is no merit to the allegations against him and that it’s all hearsay.

Byrne initially resigned last Sunday and Assistant Chief, Bill Giska became acting chief. Sources tell Channel 11, when Byrne decided he wasn’t stepping down, and he’d take the suspension instead, Giska announced he was retiring.

Giska tells Channel 11 that his decision to resign was not related to the allegations against the Chief and that he’s confident the public is safe with current staffing.

We’re told at least four other members of the small department also quit following the Chief’s suspension.

“It doesn’t surprise me - that’s all I can say,” Damon Foster said. “It’s the day and times that we live in.”

All of the resignations bring into question firefighting resources among the volunteer department during the busiest time of year for calls.

“Hopefully it won’t make too much of an impact, but it’s going to get cold and those heaters - you’re always hearing a fire starting,” a Beaver County resident said. “I just hope they can get it together.”

The Borough of Conway said they are aware of certain allegations regarding the fire department, but that the fire department is a nonprofit, and they don’t control the leadership. The President of Borough Council, Scott Levenson said, “the Borough is monitoring the situation, and will continue to ensure that the residents and businesses within the Borough are protected with adequate fire service.”

