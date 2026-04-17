Local firefighters give donations to victims of apartment fire that happened in Avalon

AVALON, Pa. — Two families who were forced out when their homes caught fire in Avalon last week are receiving help from the community.

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Firefighters with the Red Knights International Motorcycle Club gave donations to those families on Thursday.

The victims received donations and gift cards.

This comes after flames burned at an apartment in Avalon along Ohio River Boulevard for two hours last week.

“We’re just giving back as much as we can. and helping folks that kind of have a direct connection to what we do as firefighters,” President of Red Knights International Motorcycle Club Kevin White said.

Members of the Avalon Volunteer Fire Department and every other department that assisted them during the response helped with the effort.

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