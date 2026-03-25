Local high schoolers compete in PennDOT distracted driving billboard contest

Local high schoolers competed in PennDOT’s “No Excuses” billboard contest, recognizing April as National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Sponsored by State Farm, the contest was open to students at all high schools in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

Students from 11 schools submitted 19 designs for judging.

“The billboard design contest has provided a unique opportunity for creative minds to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving,” said PennDOT District 12 Safety Press Officer Emily Stambaugh. “The winning design will help us spread an important message – that distracted driving can be deadly.”

The first-place winner is from Lauren Highlands High School in Fayette County. Both the student and the high school will get a $1,000 prize for the win.

The winning design will be displayed on a billboard near the high school throughout April.

The second-place winner is from Greater Latrobe Senior High School in Westmoreland County and will get a $500 prize. Third place and a $250 prize go to a student from Bentworth High School in Washington County.

PennDOT says there were 9,982 crashes in Pennsylvania involving a distracted driver in 2024. Of those, 49 resulted in a death.

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